Born in Flamez '50 Down'

Fresh from a number four spot in XLR8R's Top 100 Downloads of 2016—a collaborative track alongside Modeselektor called"TBF"—Born in Flamez is set to kick off 2017 with Careful You Might Tear The Sound, a two-track effort set to drop on Infinite Machine today.

Careful You Might Tear The Sound will be the 53rd release for Infinite Machine—one of XLR8R's favorite labels of 2016—and its first for 2017. As is the case for both the label and Born In Flamez, the EP is as forward-thinking as it is provocative; abrasive textures sit next to soothing synths, alien-like sound design, and haunting atmospheres in a sonic world that both the artist and label have made their trademark.

In support of the EP's release today, you can download "50 Down" via WeTransfer below.

50 Down