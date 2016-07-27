Botany 'Janis Joplin'

Earlier this month, via Western Vinyl, Spencer Stephenson (a.k.a. Botany) released Raw Light II, a collection of cuts meant to accompany his 2015 long-player, Dimming Awe, the Light Is Raw—a wide-release vinyl reissue of Dimming Awe, the Light is Raw is due on January 20. Although it was meant to be an accompaniment to its predecessor, Raw Light II is a brilliant album in its own right, its 10 playful cuts undoubtedly carve a cinematic journey of their own. Whereas Dimming Awe featured a set of guests (Milo, Ryat, Matthewdavid), Raw Light II places Stephenson's classy instrumentals front and center.

With Raw Light II now on the shelves and ahead of the vinyl reissue of Dimming Awe, The Light Is Raw, Stephenson and Western Vinyl have offered up LP cut "Janis Joplin" as one of today's XLR8R downloads, available via WeTransfer below.

Janis Joplin