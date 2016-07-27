Boxwork 'Repertoire Unit'

South London’s Shades Recordings will soon release Dive Left, the first full-length offering from James Wilson (a.k.a Boxwork)—as announced here last week.

According to the label, Dive Left is an "intensely personal" record which is "at once dark and vivid, melodic, and hardbitten."

Dive Left is scheduled for February 24 release, with "Repertoire Unit" downloadable in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting:

01. Automatic

02. Portland Push

03. Honest Loose

04. Life Tour 29

05. Fantasy Build and Handheld

06. Repertoire Unit

07. Phant

08. Requestline

09. 77%

10. Requestline II

11. Ritual

12. Making Use

13. Dive Left

14. Ergonomic