Djebali feat. John Dimas 'Suzaku'

Parisian producer Djebali recently released his debut album, titled 5.

The number not only marks the number of years that have passed since his label was conceived but also represents the months it took to complete his very first long-player. This is an important milestone in any artist’s career, the first time they have the opportunity to create something timeless—a culmination of all of their experiences so far, and a statement about where they are, and where they’re going.

Djebali’s entry into house music came via his early DJ forays with a college friend. The duo picked music that was a happy medium between his beloved hip-hop and the "super super hard" hardcore music Djebali’s friend liked. From that point onwards he was hooked, eventually hitting the clubs and making all the right connections that led to his first release, with Jay Haze on Tuning Spork in 2008. Fast forward eight years and he’s now head of his own label, ( djebali ), which he’s using to self-release his debut LP.

The album is a collection of dancefloor-focused tracks, interspersed with a few experiments and unified by Djebali’s love of deep, sultry grooves and classic house motifs—the result of six months in the studio with his collection of vintage gear. To keep the music cohesive, he maintained a working process that involved working on all the projects on this album in the same session.

5 is available to purchase now, and is streamable in full via the player below.

In addition to this, "Suzaku" feat John Dimas is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Intro

02. Flamingo

03. Nineties Playground

04. Mister Bastard

05. Heartgroover

06. D B Cooper

07. The Other Night

08. God's Dreams

09. Ideal Dawn

10. Passion

11. Seven Blessings

12. Suzaku Feat John Dimas

Suzaku feat John Dimas