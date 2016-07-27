Dubokaj 'Moi et Toi Dub'

Producer and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Daniel Jakob (a.k.a. Dubokaj) released his debut LP, Alpine Dub, last year. Arriving after years of revisions and obsessive tweaking, Alpine Dub made waves in the bass community and introduced the concept of a Swiss sound to the dub musical sphere. Following the album at the end of last year, Jakob released a mini documentary that detailed his studio and the live, analog dubbing sessions that were responsible for creating the album and his unique sound.

Tomorrow, January 13, Jakob will kick off 2017 with the release of Alpine Dub Re Dub, a record of alternate dub versions and a handful of previously unreleased tracks. It's a record made for the true bass and dub heads, an immersive, kaleidoscope record of heavy dub grooves. To wet our appetites, Jakob has offered up the deep opening cut, "Moi et Toi Dub," as today's XLR8R download.

You can pick up "Moi et Toi Dub" via WeTransfer below, with Alpine Dub Re Dub available via Mouthwatering Records tomorrow.

Moi et Toi Dub