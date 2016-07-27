Eleonora 'Seven Levels Of Heaven'

Later this week, on Friday to be exact, Stem Records will release its first record of the year, Eleonora's Thousand Thoughts Away EP.

Over the last few years, while collaborating in several jazz projects, Russian-born Berlin-based Eleonora has steadily carved an intriguing brand of emotive electronica. Here we see her join forces with Stem Records for her new EP, which is filled with broken rhythms, atmospheric guitar licks, and intricate sound design. The EP also arrives with remixes from Sei A and Will & Held, both who turn in murky reworks.

In the lead up to the release, you can download "Seven Levels Of Heaven," the EP's beautifully droney closing cut, via WeTransfer below.

Seven Levels Of Heaven