Eytan Tobin "Nosqua" (feat. Lum)

Toronto DJ and producer Eytan Tobin should be familiar to regular readers of XLR8R. A regular on our pages for the last few years, Eytan and his label Bedroomer release experimental tracks that defy genres.

The latest endeavor from Eytan will be a multi-genre mixtape produced alongside Lum, one of the other heads of Bedroomer. The mixtape will feature a range of warped edits, including "Nosqua," which is being offered as one of today's XLR8R downloads. The track samples Katie Got Bandz and is a wild ride through bass-heavy pastures.

You can pick up "Nosqua" via WeTransfer below, with the mixtape available via Eytan's Bandcamp on January 13.

Nosqua (feat. Lum)