IV Mickey 'Mystictrax'

On February 14, Noneside Records will drop its second release, an EP that promises to combine electronic musicians from Kiev, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. The tracks on EP2 fall in line with the traditions of analog house, cuts by artists such as Nocow, Kiddmisha, Shine Grooves & Michel, and IV Mickey.

In support of the EP, Noneside Records has offered up IV Mickey's "Mystictrax" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. The lo-fi cut was inspired by the dark streets of Kyiv’s Podil district and written entirely on the Akai mpc2000xl and recorded to a Tascam 464.

You can hear previews of each of the cuts on EP2 via Noneside's SoundCloud page, with a pre-order option also available.

Mystictrax