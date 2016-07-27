Jon Gurd 'Invisible Hymn'

After experimenting with different monikers and having a break from production, Jon Gurd has resurrected his Primal Rhythm imprint and will soon release a debut LP.

Fans of Gurd's previous distinctive four-to-the-floor pounding techno sound may be surprised to find that his new eclectic 10-track album takes a sharp turn towards a much more diverse offering.

Tracklisting

01. Solace In The Wheel

02. Invisible Hymn

03. Never Found

04. Phase One

05. Razzal

06. Situe

07. Leeveralon

08. Two

09. Fathoms

10. Since

In advance of the LP's February 15 release, track "Invisible Hymn" can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.

Invisible Hymn