Jon Gurd 'Invisible Hymn'

After experimenting with different monikers and having a break from production, Jon Gurd has resurrected his Primal Rhythm imprint and will soon release a debut LP.
Fans of Gurd's previous distinctive four-to-the-floor pounding techno sound may be surprised to find that his new eclectic 10-track album takes a sharp turn towards a much more diverse offering.
Tracklisting
01. Solace In The Wheel
02. Invisible Hymn
03. Never Found
04. Phase One
05. Razzal
06. Situe
07. Leeveralon
08. Two
09. Fathoms
10. Since
In advance of the LP's February 15 release, track "Invisible Hymn" can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.