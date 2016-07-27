KOROstyle 'Aerokin' (sinistarr Remix)

French, US-based artist KOROstyle has announced his debut album, Project: KOROkat, to be released via Section 8 on June 6.

The album will arrive two years after his last solo release with a matured sound and expanded sonic vocabulary. Recorded while traveling between Paris, Shanghai, Bristol, and the US, Project: KOROkat displays a melting pot of inspirations; from bass to breaks, industrial, Baltimore club, and grime.

Project: KOROkat also arrives with remixes from Swimful, sinistarr, OH91, and Sick Cycle. In support of the release, sinistarr's feel-good, groove-led rework is being offered as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Aerokin (sinistarr rmx)