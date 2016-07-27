Ludodowwn 'Polar'

Mirror/Bleach will be the debut EP from Perth-based artist Ludodowwn. The EP was produced between long night shifts as a hospital orderly, resulting in a collection of explorative music birthed from a wandering mind.

The first taste of the EP arrives in "Polar," a cut being offered as today's XLR8R download—one that perfectly encapsulates the young producer's aesthetic. In the track, twisting atmospheres and maze-like synths snake around underneath Ludodowwn's half-sung vocals, which act as a somewhat guide in the track's complex sonic world. It's an inspired debut from an artist that we are sure you will be hearing much more of in the near future.

You can download "Polar" via WeTransfer below ahead of the release of Mirror/Bleach.

