MUTUAL 'Archê'

Portuguese duo MUTUAL emerged in March 2015 with A1017, a gritty and textured three-track EP on Hush Hush Records. Nearly two years later, on December 18 of last year, the mysterious outfit returned to the Seattle-based label for their latest EP, After Finitude, which once again featured their distorted, beat-driven interpretations of jungle, house, techno, and ambient styles. It's a confident outing that makes brilliant use of nondescript samples, frayed synth lines, and inspired drum programming—all of which manifest under hazy atmospheres.

In support of the release, Hush Hush has offered up lead single, “Archê,” as today's XLR8R download. A near seven-minute journey, "Archê" is an invigorating slice of electronics that utilizes skittering rhythms and an exceptionally dynamic arrangement.

You can download "Archê" via WeTransfer below, with the full EP available at Hush Hush's Bandcamp page.

Archê