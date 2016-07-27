Pick a Piper 'Nikko'

On March 3, Ontario experimentalist Brad Weber (a.k.a. Pick A Piper) will release his latest album, Distance, via Tin Angel Records. The album is reportedly a "bewitching slow-rave travelogue of sounds and stories" that Weber picked up on his solo travels and while fulfilling his role in the live-band incarnation of Caribou.

The themes and stories behind the songs on the album follow in line with its unique sound content—sleep paralysis, a Japanese mountain town, and even an email sent to the wrong person all feature on the long-player. Bookended by Weber's beautiful sound design work and intriguing found sound recordings, Distance is a gripping and adventurous collection of tracks to get lost in.

Ahead of the March 3 release, you can download shimmering album cut "Nikko" via WeTransfer below.

Nikko