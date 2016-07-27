Piek 'Despertar' feat. Fabel

On February 20, Elizondo-based artist Piek will return to Sincopat with Despertar, an intricately produced album that falls in line with the affecting music of Bonobo. Built from swinging beats, twisting synths, and various vocal collaborations—Ria, Ryan Roush, Cheney, Kash, Lorena Lacar, Zebulon and Jim Hast all feature—Despertar is an album that fuses house with pop sensibilities, soul music, and futuristic R&B.

Despertar will be Piek's seventh outing on Sincopat, his sole label home since around 2013, and ahead of the release next month, you can download album standout and title track, "Despertar" feat. Fabel via WeTransfer below.

Despertar