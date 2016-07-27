Ramsey 'Cetacean Stranding'

Inspired by classic Chicago, deep, and French house, Santa Cruz producer Ramsey Williams (a.k.a. RAMSEY) crafts synth-based compositions that look to cement his own rendition of the California sound made famous by pre-Pet Sounds Beach Boys albums.

Williams' latest single, "Cetacean Stranding," which is being offered as one of today's XLR8R downloads, fuses elements of shoegaze and lo-fi electronics with looped vocals and a warm bed of synth lines. Willms has a way with making complex rhythms and textures sound inviting, his music is at once left-field leaning and accessible.

You can download "Cetacean Stranding" via WeTransfer below.

Cetacean Stranding