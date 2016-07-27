Saull & Unknyo 'Riviera' (Terence :Terry: Remix)

On February 10, Parisian label Origine Rec will launch its catalog with Saull & Unkyo's Les Bains, a split EP featuring a remix from Terrence :Terry:.

With the vinyl-only imprint and its sister fashion line, Origine Clo, the label looks to "remove the boundaries between all creative forms of music, fashion, and art" to "create a fusion of creativity influenced by the underground scene."

The first release arrives from the brand’s founder Saull and his childhood friend Unknyo, both of who collaborate on the title track and provide a solo track each. The music is minimalistic, understated house, ethereal groove-led cuts built for the dancefloor. Fitting perfectly alongside the originals is fellow Parisian Terrence :Terry:'s equally atmospheric remix of "Riveria," which is being offered as today's XLR8R download.

You can pick up Les Bains on February 10, with Terrence :Terry:'s remix available via WeTransfer below.

Riviera (Terence :Terry: Remix)