"Death for a Selfie" is the start of We++, a fresh new combined project from Volatil and Maurizio. Based in Barcelona, exploring various musical ventures, they have "developed a solid understanding of refacing their old ideas with new and vibing harmonic sounds."

They decided to release this track as a free download as a taste of what's to come.

"Death for a Selfie" is downloadable now via the WeTransfer button below.

Death For A Selfie