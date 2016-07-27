On February 27, Pater Noster Ltd will release PATER004, an eight-track compilation cassette entitled Priest.

According to the label, the release is a "dark and uncompromising tape of raw electronics," with tracks by Innsyter, Murray CY, DJ Loser, and more.

Tracklisting

A1. Innsyter "Singapore Sling"

A2. Mordd Imbet "No Orange Juice, No Love"

A3. Yokotai "Silk Stalkings"

A4. Sortlegeme "Amen"

B1. Monokrom "Liebe" (Murray CY edit)

B2. Abbrumer "Sacrificio Di Vicaria"

B3. Dj Loser "EWD"

B4. Bergsonist "Darknet"

In advance of the EP's February 27 release, Abbrumer's '"Sacrificio Di Vicaria" is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.

Sacrificio Di Vicaria