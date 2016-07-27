London based record label No Real Value will soon release The Rhubarb Triangle EP.

No Real Value was founded in 2015 with a clear concept in mind: instead of using solely sound banks or hardware, the artists use field recordings as the main source of sound material. The previous releases included field recordings from a slate mine and of a metal detection.

Each 12” contains music by William Green's alias Aggborough and other artists creating underground club music; and The Rhubarb Triangle EP follows the same pattern.

This time, Aggborough recorded different places in the area of the Rhubarb Triangle in Yorkshire to capture the local wildlife and dialect, which he samples and combines together with beats made of contrasting metal sounds of sculptures, synth pads, ambient sounds and soft percussions. The artwork of the release is hand stamped with linocut graphics by Alpa Depani and depicts three rhubarbs.

Tracklisting

01.K.I.T.T. "Barber Cut Sulphur"

02. Aggborough "The Rhubarb Triangle"

03. Aggborough "Forced Rhubarb Centre Of The World"

04. Ford Foster "Ramblers (Set On Fire)"

05. Ford Foster "West Bretton Confusion" (Digital Bonus)

The Rhubarb Triangle will be released via No Real Value on February 22, while Aggborough's "Forced Rhubarb Centre Of The World" is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.

Forced Rhubarb Centre Of The World