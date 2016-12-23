Alfredo Mazzilli 'Vanir'

Over the past several years, Alfredo Mazzilli has developed his own strain of deep, hypnotic techno that draws on shimmering synth work and razor-sharp drum programming. His releases have landed on some of techno's premier labels, including Truth or Consequences, Planet Rhythm and Edit Select. His latest release, Vanaheimr, will be his first US-based release and will drop via Blankstairs in the next couple of weeks.

Featuring two originals and remixes from Clay Wilson and Hiver, Vanaheimr is full of dense synth landscapes, melodic flourishes, and surgical drum arrangements—it's another standout release for the ever reliable Blankstairs.

In support of the release, Blankstairs have offered up the mesmerizing opening cut, "Vanir," as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Vanir