Amevicious 'Lost In Love'

DJ and production duo Slow Porn—made up of Meant Records label boss Remain and fellow Frenchman and La dame Noir label head Phred Noir—have stepped up on My Favorite Robot Records with a stunning compilation album titled Slow Porn présente Prise de Vue 1.

The album follows the duo's EP on My Favorite Robot back in December 2015 and features 18 tracks from a range of artists including, among others, Fairmont, Richard Norris, Rodion, Rework, Vosper, Queen Charles, Demian, and Cabaret Nocturne. The compilation, which also includes Slow Porn originals, finds the pair delivering “a filthy groove and slow-paced mood music for confidential and undisclosed dancefloors.”

In support of the album, which is out now, you can download opening cut "Lost In Love" via WeTransfer below.

Lost In Love