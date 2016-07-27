Arma 'Favela' (Murder He Wrote)

UK bass wonder-kid Arma will kick off his 2017 campaign with a new EP on Artifice Music. In just a few short years, Arma’s take on numerous electronic styles has earnt him support from some serious selectors and tastemakers, including Doctor Jeep, Amy Becker, and Nervous Horizon, a signing to Melé’s Quadrants imprint, and a feature on Monki’s FABRICLIVE mix CD.

His latest will follow on from the huge Safari EP—released via Bristol’s prjkts imprint—and shows Arma’s deft hand at tight drum programming. Both originals on the EP—“Favela” and “Boiler”—draw inspiration from Arma’s “first experience of Notting Hill Carnival five years ago and also a recent enjoyment of binge watching Boiler Room sets from around 2011 and 2012.”

In support of today’s release, you can download a remix of “Favela” by Sounds of Sumo and Roska Kicks and Snares signee Murder He Wrote, who strips the cut back into a wonky club banger.

You can download Murder He Wrote’s remix of “Favela” via WeTransfer below.

Favela (Murder He Wrote Remix)