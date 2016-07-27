Fortune West 'The Ghost'

Early march will see the release of Philadelphia producer Cory Wilson's (a.k.a. Fortune West) How Did We Get Here EP on regular XLR8R contributing label Abandon Building. The first single from the forthcoming EP is "The Ghost," a feel-good, beat-driven cut being offered as today's XLR8R download.

Like much of Wilson's work, "The Ghost" utilizes a stunning blend experimental textures, well placed samples, and chunky hip-hop beats to deliver its message. Ahead of the March release, you can download "The Ghost" via WeTransfer below, with an EP preview video also streaming below.

The Ghost