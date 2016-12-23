Gypsy Mamba 'Stale Crumbs' (feat. Makan Negahban)

Last month, Alpha Pup released Magnetic Syndromes, the stunning sophomore record from California artist Gypsy Mamba. The new LP follows last year's Da Feenux, Gypsy Mamba's debut on Alpha Pup, with a collection of typically raw and uncompromising cuts.

Magnetic Syndromes is the sonic description of Gypsy Mamba's life, and all life for that matter, full of unpredictable changes, inner conflicts, and the fight between the darkness and the light. With guest spots from Makan of Bür Gür and Kelley Mak, the LP showcases a more complex side to Gypsy Mamba's sound, fusing frenetic cuts with more subdued outings in a flowing, complete journey.

You can pick up Magnetic Syndromes now via the Alpha Pup Bandcamp page, with LP cut "Stale Crumbs" downloadable via WeTransfer below.

Stale Crumbs (feat. Makan Negahban)