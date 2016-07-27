Hi & Saberhägen 'My Parallels'

Entering its 10th year, Huntleys + Palmers will introduce a new label, titled BELTERS!
The first release comes from Edinburgh-based duo Hi & Saberhägen, who are on a return to form following their earlier outing on H+P. Since then, they've been busy on Anthony Naples' Proibito label, Permanent Vacation, and Yume.
BLTRS02 is out now, with "My Parallels" downloadable in full via the WeTransfer button below.
Tracklisting:
01. Good Deeds
02. Little Feet (feat. Pentland)
03. vlyv
04. Worst Show on TV
05. My Parallels