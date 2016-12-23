Jepe 'Nature Future'

Earlier this month, Portuguese producer Jepe returned to Biotop with his second EP for the German label.

Space Diving follows releases on Jepe's regular label home Blossom Kollektiv and Berlin’s Tonkind imprint with three deep and hypnotic cuts ripe for the dancefloor. The EP was produced on a range of synthesizers in his studio in the heart of Berlin’s legendary Kreuzberg area, a personal journey in the "expansive cosmos of undulating, evocative techno." With evocative, melancholic melodies and thoughtfully programmed beats, it's an EP built for the mind and body.

Space Diving is out now and can be picked up via Biotop, with deep bonus cut "Nature Future" available for free via WeTransfer below.

Nature Future