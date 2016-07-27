Kevin Over 'Dighaus' (Geddes Remix)

Geddes' Nofitstate imprint has been in operation since 2013, releasing club-focused records from a range of house music stalwarts including Simon Baker, Matthew Styles, Mr. Tophat & Art Alfie, Dan Beaumont, Alex Arnout, Kiki and Sasse, and, most recently, Kevin Over.

Released a few months back, German DJ and producer Kevin Over's Schatten EP featured three groove-led cuts and, due to unforeseen circumstances, Geddes' remix of EP cut "Dighaus" never appeared on the EP—it's now being offered as an XLR8R download, however. For his remix, Geddes strips back the original, focusing on a rolling groove and deep, dubby stabs.

You can grab Geddes' remix via WeTransfer below, with Schatten available over at Beatport.

Dighaus (Geddes remix)