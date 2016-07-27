Lockyear 'Wave Knowledge'

With his second offering on OTB Records, Lockyear strives to balance the three daunting pillars of the human condition. Evolving the inventive palette heard on his debut, the Wave Knowledge EP "explores the connection between body, mind, and soul," according to the label.

Marking today's release, "Wave Knowledge,"—a deep cut with distorted stabs and playful bleeps—is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.

Just like the previous OTB record, 88888 designed an art stamp that will be used to produce the vinyl sleeves by hand, making each piece unique. For this one, they drew inspiration from Calder’s moving structures.

Tracklisting

01. Body Mind

02. Wave Knowledge

03. Taming The Elephant

Wave Knowledge