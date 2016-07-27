Masaya 'Time Goes Fast'

Swiss-Chilean artist Masaya will soon release her debut full-length album, Picking Up The Pieces.
The album, three years in the making, is heavily influenced by the birth of her son while drawing on a rich range of musical references.
Tracklisting:
01. Walking Dad
02. The Backstage
03. Agnostic
04. Haumea
05. Picture
06. Flow of Tears
07. Justin Loves
08. Inside
09. Innocence
10. Borderline
11. Time Goes Fast
In advance of the LPs March 10 release, closer "Time Goes Fast" is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.