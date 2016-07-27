Masaya 'Time Goes Fast'

Swiss-Chilean artist Masaya will soon release her debut full-length album, Picking Up The Pieces.

The album, three years in the making, is heavily influenced by the birth of her son while drawing on a rich range of musical references.

Tracklisting:

01. Walking Dad

02. The Backstage

03. Agnostic

04. Haumea

05. Picture

06. Flow of Tears

07. Justin Loves

08. Inside

09. Innocence

10. Borderline

11. Time Goes Fast

In advance of the LPs March 10 release, closer "Time Goes Fast" is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.

