New Fries 'JZ III' (Absolutely Free Remix)

In operation since 2012, New Fries is group that aims to meld traditional band aspects with visual and performance art. The group was formed by Tim Fagan, Jenny Gitman, and Anni Spadafora and was later joined by Ryan Carley. So far, the band has released an EP titled They/I, a cassette titled Fresh Face Forward, and JUICE, a 7″ record split with Halifax-based Old and Weird.

Their newest release, MORE—released via Telephone Explosion Records in November 2016 as a 10" and digitally—is the band’s most explosive release so far. Across the eight tracks—two are short interludes—the band combine the ferocity of their live shows with evolved instrumentation and an "intentional consideration of format (the “impossible” to market/sell 10”)."

In support of the release, New Fries have offered up a new remix from the album by Toronto's Absolutely Free as today's XLR8R download. For his interpretation, Absolutely Free twists the original into a trippy, synth-heavy explosion.

You can pick Absolutely Free's remix of "JZ III" via WeTransfer below, with MORE available over at New Fries' Bandcamp page.

JZ III (Absolutely Free Remix)

March 30, 2017 - Philadelphia - Pharmacy*

March 31, 2017 - Brooklyn - Sunnyvale*

April 1, 2017 - Boston - The Black Lodge^

April 2, 2017 - Amherst - Hampshire College*

April 3, 2017 - Annandale - Bard College*

* w/ Old Maybe & Ursula

^ w/ Old Maybe, Ursula, Evilsword, Peach King