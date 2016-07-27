Raphael Danilo feat. George Pappos 'Strangers' (Nikkname Remix)

For its next release, Freeride Millenium will link up with Pauls Musique for a new EP from Raphael Danilo feat. George Pappos.

The EP lands with an original cut, titled "Strangers," and two remixes from German pair Innellea and Cologne artist Nikkname, both of whom flip the cut into enchanting interpretations. Danilo and Pappos' original takes cues from their home area on the edges of the Greek mountain Parnassos and the ancient sanctuary of Delphi and all three cuts focus on the stunning sound design and spiritual synth work from the Greek producers.

The EP comes packaged in an enthralling artwork by visual artist Daniel Rajcsanyi that perfectly embodies the otherworldly nature of the music. You can pick the record up now on 12" and digitally, with Nikkname's remix available via WeTransfer below.

Strangers (Nikkname Remix)