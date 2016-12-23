Remotif 'Dares'

At the end of January, Lee Pattison (a.k.a. Thrilogy) launched the Fate and Fiction imprint with a VA featuring cuts by Ishmael, Remotif, Admin, and the label head himself.

The release dropped on 12” and digital and has already picked up support from house heavy hitters Laurent Garnier, Axel Boman, dOP, Kasper Bjorke, Altern-8, Horse Meat Disco, Jacques Renault, Jimpster, Mike Shannon, and Crazy P. The tracks presented on the VA sit in the realm of deep house; organic, sample-heavy cuts with jazzy flourishes.

In support of the release, Bristol-based producer Remotif has offered up a previously unreleased cut titled "Dares" as today's XLR8R download. Like the tracks on the on the VA, "Dares" is a classy dancefloor cut with intriguing samples, smooth chords, and a rolling bassline.

You can pick up EP001 now via Deejay, with "Dares" available as a free download via WeTransfer below.

Dares