roadman 'Heads 1&2'

Tact Recordings co-founder Richard Fletcher (a.k.a. one-half of Adventures In Daydreams) will release his first EP of 2017 under a new moniker called roadman.

Following releases on 20/20 Vision and his own imprint Tact Recordings under Adventures in Daydreams (alongside Alex Brown), The Wall is an intricate blend of emotive melodies and subtle rhythms—think flowing chords, big basslines and atmospheric, dub-like synths.

The Wall will drop via Fletcher's Tact Recordings on February 10 as a digital release, and in the meantime, you can grab bonus cut "heads 1&3" via WeTransfer below.

Heads 1&3