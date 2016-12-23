Robert Dietz 'Whoja Vu'

Berlin-based Robert Dietz will soon release TBT004, a four-tracker on his own TBT Records.

Dietz has been touring regularly across Europe over recent year, playing a host of festivals and regular appearances in Ibiza. According to the label, which "aims for originality and creativity, boasting music with character," the release "reveals a more soul-stepping vibe for those ready to pick up the pace."

Tracklisting

A1. Prom Night

A2. Okasio

B1. Kleptocracy

B2. Whoja Vu

TBT004 is out now on vinyl, with digital release scheduled for March 13. "Whoja Vu"—a track that starts off steady before introducing a captivating collection of far out instrumentals—is now downloadable in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Whoja Vu