Sade 'Operation Smooth' [MANIK Edits] EP

Over the last couple of years, LA-based producer MANIK has proved to be a master of the edit and one of the most popular artists to grace XLR8R's downloads section—in the last two years he's landed in our top 10 downloads of the month numerous times, with a number one spot of the year in 2015 and a third place in 2016.

His latest edit endeavor is a four-track EP of Sade edits, which he has once again graciously offered up for free via our MP3 section. For as long as he can remember, Sade has been his favorite singer and artist, and although there have been many remixes of her in the house community, MANIK wanted to add his own touch to her timeless music. In his words, "she is the GOAT (greatest of all time)."

Outside of the edit world, MANIK will perform at Miami Music Week with Josh Wink and Ellen Allien at the Ovum night on March 26 and four EPs—including a new Culprit LA release and his first ever vinyl-only release—and a new album dropping over the next 3-6 months.

You can download MANIK's Sade edits EP via WeTransfer below.