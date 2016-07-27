Soccer96 'Up & Down' (Danvers Remix)

Following on from their most recent album on Slowfoot Records, titled As Above So Below, Soccer96 (a.k.a. Dan Leavers and Max Hallet of London psych-electronic group The Comet Is Coming) return with a new video single from the album and a remix from rising Hackney producer Danvers.

With releases now under his belt on WotNot, FINA White, and Monologues, with more forthcoming on SGOL Recordings and Monologues, Danvers is turning all the right heads. The remix in question here is created entirely from the original stems, a pure club refit if you will. As you'll hear, Danvers focuses on the original's eerie vocals and the tones of the synths.

Alongside the release of the video and remix, Soccer96 have also announced a string of tour dates. You can find the dates below, along with the video and download of Danvers remix.

Up & Down

February 9 - Prince Albert, Stroud

February 10 - The Canteen, Bristol

February 11 - Gwdihw, Cardiff

February 12 - Hifi, Leeds

February 17 - The Cluny, Newcastle

February 18 - The Brickyard, Carlisle

February 19 - Ale Stop, Buxton

February 25 - Total Refreshment Centre (w/ Live AV)

March 03 - Broadcast, Glasgow