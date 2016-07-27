Spoko & Aguayo 'Dirty Dancing'

The new release on the Cómeme label is a collaboration between Matias Aguayo and Spoko, titled Dirty Dancing.

The story behind the release is as follows: Cómeme tunes were dropped at some of the coolest parties in Johannesburg, so Matias Aguayo (a.k.a The Don) "jumped of joy" when he was invited to play there, where he met Spoko and started to jam with him in a studio. "Jamming and smoking till the break of dawn," they put together these tracks that carry the spirit of this label and what would turn out to be the first Cómeme 12" recorded in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It's a record capturing the vibe of Joburg nights, loose “Bacardi” rhythms from the Atteridgeville township outside Pretoria, "comemian" latin-tech groovesdance stepsps on the carpet of Kitchener's Bar in Braamfontein, and the hotness of a Cómeme night in Medellín, Cologne or Buenos Aires.

Tracklisting

A1. Dirty Dancing

A2. Ghost Of Dombolo

B1. Something About The Groove (ft. eLBee BaD)

B2. Taxi Rank

Digital Tracks

01. Esquina

02. SM5

In advance of the EP's February 24 release, "Dirty Dancing" is downloadable in full via the WeTransfer button below—with "Something About The Groove" (ft. eLBee BaD) streamable, too. Preorder here.

Dirty Dancing