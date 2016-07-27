Thor Rixon 'The Bath'

South African producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Thor Rixon will drop his latest release, Songs From The Bath, via Eko on February 10.

The album experiments with live and electronic elements, making use of niche acoustic instrumentation, rich textures, and peculiar sound design across seven psychedelic tracks. Songs From The Bath was written and recorded during the European summer of 2015, during which Rixon travelled to Berlin, Madrid, and Barcelona. These three locations sculpted the music via cell phone field recordings of the ambient and environmental sounds.

Songs From The Bath also features an assortment of extremely talented collaborators, including Alice Phoebe Lou, Hlasko, Itai Hakim, Olmo, and mungo.

You can pick up the album from Bandcamp, with album cut "The Bath' available via WeTransfer below.

The Bath