Unkown Cultures 'UntitledTrackFound02'

In its first year of operation, fresh Barcelona label xenonyms released nine releases from artists such as Toboggan, Seapoint, and Ginjahbeard, as well as two VAs. Its latest EP, and second of 2017, Unknown Cultures' Track Research, will drop on February 24 and features four cuts that reference industrial, noise, dub, and techno.

Track Research is hard to define and categorize musically; which, in this case, is a good thing. Built off the back of brain-melting rhythms, the EP utilizes a range of experimental touchstones, from warped, jazz-like drums to ritualistic chants and heavy, syncopated low end grooves.

Ahead of the February 24 release, xenonyms has offered up EP cut "UntitledTrackFound02" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

UntitledTrackFound02