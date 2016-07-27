XLR8R's Top 10 Downloads of January

With the holiday break well and truly behind us and 2017 in full swing, it’s time to peruse the stats, tally the numbers, and announce the top 10 tracks to hit the downloads section in January.

As is normally the case, January’s top 10 features a wide-reaching assortment of genres from established producers and rising artists alike. This time, taking the top spot was Adana Twins’ club edit of celebrated Brazilian singer/songwriter Seu Jorge’s "Mania de Peitão." Second place was sealed by Djebali and John Dimas' "Suzaku," with Pick a Piper, Cubenx, and Piek rounding out the top five.

January's 10 most popular XLR8R downloads have been assembled into a list below and can be grabbed for free by following their respective links. In addition, all 10 tracks have been compiled into one convenient file, which can be downloaded via WeTransfer below.

1. Seu Jorge "Mania de Peitão" (Adana Twins Edit)

2. Djebali feat. John Dimas "Suzaku"

3. Pick a Piper "Nikko"

4. Cubenx "Mercurial" (Neil Quigley Re-Think)

5. Piek "Despertar" (feat. Fabel)

6. Dubokaj "Moi et Toi Dub"

7. Rob Shields "Water"

8. Eleonora "Seven Levels Of Heaven"

9. azul-revolto "Casting Shadows"

10. Eytan Tobin "Nosqua" (feat. Lum)