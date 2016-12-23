Bruce Loko 'Godas Window'

Celebrated label Get Physical has today dropped its first release of 2017, a 16 track compilation of mostly new and exclusive material from South African artists titled Africa Gets Physical.

Over the last decade, South Africa has been steadily building a reputation as one of the most promising countries in electronic music, spawning its own unique club sounds, exciting new artists, and world-class DJs. Obviously, Black Coffee is the most known of these artists, but with this compilation, Get Physical introduces us to a new generation of house and techno producers.

Get Physical has always pushed a classy, shimmering form of house and techno and Africa Gets Physical is no different. Across 17 tracks and a continuous mix by Ryan Murgatroyd, the collection of South African artists present their sound beautifully, from smooth deep house to rolling, dancefloor techno and everything in between.

In support of the release, you can grab Bruce Loko's "Godas Window" in full via WeTransfer below.

Godas Window