DJ Missdevana 'Can't Change The Music Of Your Soul'

Following two powerful EPs from TSVI and Second Storey at the end of last year, Nervous Horizon's first release of 2017 will arrive courtesy of relatively unknown Holland DJ and producer DJ Missdevana.

Brass is a three-track EP that fuses the polyrhythms of classic UK funky and bubbling, an underground strain of Dutch club music that focuses heavily on drums. Nervous Horizon's addition of DJ Missdevana and her forward-thinking sounds is a further testament to the label's willingness to explore boundary-pushing club music and bucking the status quo—it also shows they have an ear for unearthing exciting new talent.

In support of tomorrow's release, Nervous Horizon and DJ Missdevana have offered up bonus cut "Can't Change The Music Of Your Soul" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. Built from confounding, hard-hitting drum patterns, the track is a wild representation of Missdevana's intriguing sound world.

Can't Change The Music Of Your Soul