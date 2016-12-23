Opal Sunn 'Unknown Encounters'

Opal Sunn is the live-performance project of Al Kassian and Hiroaki OBA. Having started to work together in 2015, the pair have now recorded countless hardware-driven improvisational sessions. The aim, they say, "is to transcend the improvisational magic of the studio jam and funnel it into the live performance."

On March 10, the Japanese duo released a new EP on the Planet Sundae imprint which included four "selected works" that were recorded between 2015-16 in Berlin. Each track, continues the label, is "aimed squarely at that rift between the stark light of the every day and the flurry of the dancefloor."

Following the EP's release, an additional unreleased Opal Sunn cut is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below, with the entire EP streamable here.

Unknown Encounters