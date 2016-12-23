Wata Igarashi 'Cocytus' (r2π Remix)

Back in April of last year, Midgar Records released the Ciphers EP by Wata Igarashi, one of the label's main artists. In the next few weeks, the label will release a remix pack with reworks from Orphx, Yves De Mey, Nuel, and Shawn O'Sullivan on vinyl, with two additional remixes from Ruff Cherry and r²π—the collaborative project of Italian artists Ruhig, Retina.it, and PRG/M—available digitally.

In support of the release, Midgar has offered up the r²π remix as today's XLR8R download. The track, a deep and rolling atmospheric techno cut, is a tantalizing taste of the group's upcoming EP on Midgar, titled Library of Babel. All of the tracks on the EP are a result of a spontaneous jam session between the four artists, which has also since become a liveset—you can check out their performance from FLUSSI festival last summer below.

You can download r²π's remix via WeTransfer below, with the remix package dropping via Midgar's Bandcamp page in a couple of weeks and Library of Babel in May.