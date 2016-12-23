Adwer 'Back Home Safely' (Beatless Version)

Last week, Bolygo Records dropped its sophomore release from Budapest label head Adwer. Night Fragments 1 is a conceptual album that represents the different stages of a night out: from the warm up to peak time to waking up the next day. Featuring four original cuts and a remix by Danz Benz, the EP fittingly represents the journey we all go through on a night out via thundering kicks, infectious melodies, warped spoken word samples, and immersive soundscapes.

In support of the EP's release, Adwer has offered up the final cut, a beatless version of "Back Home Safely," as today's XLR8R download—it's a fitting closing cut that delivers its message via distorted synths and a captivating, melancholic sound.

You can pick up "Back Home Safely" (Beatless Version) via WeTransfer below, with the EP available here.

Back Home Safely (Beatless Version)