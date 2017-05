Catch Recordings head on to release number 11 with a new four track EP from Horos, titled Labyrinth.

The label describes the release as "a knowing mix of house, techno, and bass-heavy styles that is fresh and exciting."

Ahead of the release, "Kthon" is available to download below, a deep and sludgy cut with scurrying little sounds and percussive hits.

Tracklisting:

01. Sea Of Crete

02. Ethereal

03. Kthon

04. Descend

