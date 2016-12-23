Niven 'Heart Click' (My Panda Shall Fly Remix)

Niven has recently released his second EP, titled Dragonfly.

Niven has long been diligently bubbling away at the center of East London’s thriving underground electronic music community. Now he beginning to make his musical mark with some enchanted sonic experimentation, bringing together ambient synths, organic bass thumps, and graceful glitches, with his own vocals whispering on the surface.

Following the release, Niven has shared a My Panda Shall Fly remix of "Heart Click," which is available to download via the player below.

Heart Click (My Panda Shall Fly Remix)