Spirituals 'Come Turn Me Down'

Percussionist, composer, designer, and mixed-media artist Tyler Tadlock (a.k.a. Spirituals) will release his latest EP, Doumen 07, via Doumen on April 20.

Tadlock's music could loosely be placed in the house and techno realm, but it's a highly unique strain that is built from both found and recorded sounds from free-improvised sessions. Doumen 07 follows in much the same suit, from the floaty dreamscapes of "Love Changes" to the minimalistic grooves of "Breathe" and "Canadian National," a snare-driven house cut derived from the sound of priming a train engine.

In support of the EP, Tadlock has passed over a previously unreleased bonus cut as today's XLR8R download. On "Come Turn Me Down," Tadlock places his impressive percussion work at the forefront, with trippy vocal cuts and tearing synths thrown in for good measure.

You can pick up "Come Turn Me Down" via WeTransfer below, with Doumen 07 dropping on April 20.

Come Turn Me Down