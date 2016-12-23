Almeeva 'Clense'

Multi-instrumentalist Gregory Hoeppfner (a.k.a. Almeeva) released his latest EP, Unset, last month on French label Infiné. Unset is Almeeva's fifth EP and third on Infiné and follows last year's 4 Bells, an EP XLR8R featured here that also found its way into our Top 10 Downloads of July last year.

On Unset, Almeeva furthers his pop-influenced synth-heavy sound with five emotive cuts of varying intensity. From the abrasive, analog sounds of the opening cut, "Clense," to the hazy ambience of "Arches," a cut that touches on shoegaze's cloudy potency, Unset is a wide-reaching journey into Almeeva's sonic world and, arguably, most accomplished work to date.

In support of the release, which you can grab here, the label has passed over "Clense" as one of today's XLR8R downloads, available via WeTransfer below.

Clense