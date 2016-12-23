AnGy KoRe 'Tamago'

AnGy KoRe's (real name Angelo Del Core) is a DJ-producer from Casalbore City, Italy. His new LP is full of "eclectic ideas that break the normal standard and includes influences of different forms," explains Himmel, the label behind the release. "It’s the old school meets the modern sound, a kind of alternative techno that wants to smash the conventional rules and wants to touch different music shades."

Ahead of the album's May 8 release, "Tamago," cut eight from the record, is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.